Kenmare hosting the highest number of Ukrainian refugees in the state

Over 9,700 Ukrainians have arrived in Kerry since the start of the conflict with Russia.

That’s according to figures released by the Central Statistics Office, which shows more than 107,000 people have arrived in Ireland since the Russian invasion began.

The report shows that the Kenmare Local Electoral Area is accommodating the highest number of Ukrainian refugees nationwide.

Advertisement

According to the CSO, as of June 2nd 9,735 Ukrainian refugees have arrived in Kerry.

This figure is based on the number of PPSN allocations either through the address of the post office where Department of Social Protection assistance was sought ; or, if available, the arrivals' residential address where an Accommodation Recognition Payment (ARP) is payable to the host of the residence.

The Kenmare Local Electoral Area is accommodating the highest number of Ukrainians in Ireland, with 2,844 in the area.

Advertisement

2,556 refugees are living in both the Killarney and Tralee areas.

964 Ukrainians are being accommodated in the Listowel LEA, a further 668 are living in the Corca Dhuibhne area; while 147 are living in Castleisland.

The figures show that as of June 2nd, 1,458 people in Kerry are in receipt of Accommodation Recognition Payment, for providing host accommodation for Ukrainian refugees.