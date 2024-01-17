Ukrainian refugees transferred from Kenmare accommodation

14 Ukrainian refugees have been transferred from their accommodation in Kenmare to Derrynane and Caherciveen.

22 Ukrainian refugees were due to be moved from Birch View Bed and Breakfast in Killaha East this moring.

They have been staying at the bed and breakfast for the past 14 months and were issued with letters from the Department of Integration on Monday saying they would be moved to centres elsewhere in Kenmare as well as to Derrynane and Caherciveen.

Some of the refugees attend local schools and a number are pensioners.

Radio Kerry understands that eight have remained at Birch View.

Radio Kerry has contacted the department for comment on the matter.