Advertisement
News

Ukrainian refugees transferred from Kenmare accommodation

Jan 17, 2024 13:23 By radiokerrynews
Ukrainian refugees transferred from Kenmare accommodation
Share this article

14 Ukrainian refugees have been transferred from their accommodation in Kenmare to Derrynane and Caherciveen.

22 Ukrainian refugees were due to be moved from Birch View Bed and Breakfast in Killaha East this moring.

They have been staying at the bed and breakfast for the past 14 months and were issued with letters from the Department of Integration on Monday saying they would be moved to centres elsewhere in Kenmare as well as to Derrynane and Caherciveen.

Advertisement

Some of the refugees attend local schools and a number are pensioners.

Radio Kerry understands that eight have remained at  Birch View.

Radio Kerry has contacted the department for comment on the matter.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

BP appoints new CEO as replacement for Kenmare-man Bernard Looney
Advertisement
Call on council to intervene and resolve closure of North Kerry bridge
Hare poaching report received by Kerry gardaí
Advertisement

Recommended

Peter O'Mahony Is The New Ireland Captain
Kerry Man Smashes Record To Claim Winter Ultra Marathon
BP appoints new CEO as replacement for Kenmare-man Bernard Looney
Kerry Agri drivers to continue strike action until compulsory redundancy reversed
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus