A film depicting the story of three families that are united by grief as a result of the Second World War will be shown in Tralee this evening.

The historical drama entitled ‘Shchedryk’ is set in 1939.

Ukrainian actress Yana Koroleva stars in it and she’ll speak to those attending this evening's event.

The Ukrainian-Polish film will be shown in Síamsa Tíre at 5.30pm today.