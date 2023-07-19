Uisce Éireann’s delay in dealing with odours from Lixnaw wetland deemed unacceptable

People in Lixnaw feel trust has been broken with Uisce Éireann over how it’s dealt with odour issues in the local wetland.

The integrated construction wetland in the village is an environmentally friendly way to treat wastewater, designed to look and function in a similar way to a natural wetland.

Locals living next to it have had to deal with disgusting odours, and have been unable to open windows.

That’s according to local councillor, Aoife Thornton, who is demanding Uisce Éireann make a decision on a permanent solution faster than September.

Uisce Éireann says it’s acutely aware of intermittent odour issues at the Lixnaw wetland, and has developed a number of solutions to deal with them.

As an intermediate solution, it has used environmentally friendly additives to reduce odours, and stimulate biological breakdown and reed growth.

This has been on-going since July last year, with the latest treatment on July 10th, and Uisce Éireann says intermittent odours have improved.

It adds that pipework to one of the cells has been re-located away from the nearby housing estate, and trees have been planted between the wetland and estate.

Odour Monitoring Ireland Ltd was also engaged to carry out odour measurement.

The proposed permanent solution is the addition of two large tanks to replace two settlement cells, but a decision on planning consents is expected by the end of September.

Local councillor, Aoife Thornton, who raised the issue at the recent Listowel Municipal District meeting, says this isn’t acceptable, and is infuriated by Uisce Éireann’s response.

She says a decision has to be made before September, as locals have lost patience, and trust has been broken between them and Uisce Éireann.

She says the odour from the wetlands is disgusting at times, particular at night-time, people living in the adjoining housing estate can’t open windows.

She’s calling on Uisce Éireann to end the shameful speed at which it’s dealing with this.

Kerry County Council agreed to contact Uisce Éireann and ask them to speed up the process.