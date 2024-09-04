Uisce Éireann has launched a new free text alert service that provides water supply updates.

The service is available to 1.6 million households nationally, including over 58,000 (58,237) households in Kerry.

The service provides updates on planned and unplanned water outages and interruptions, which are expected to last longer than four hours, as well as boil water notices.

It was previously available only to vulnerable and business customers but is now open to all customers.

Customers can sign up quickly via a two-step process on the Uisce Éireann website by entering their Eircode and mobile number.