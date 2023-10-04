Advertisement
News

UHK unit redecorated to honour nurse who died when driving home from night-duty

Oct 4, 2023 13:11 By radiokerrynews
UHK unit redecorated to honour nurse who died when driving home from night-duty
Pictured are David and Andrea Browne, Kerrie's dad and sister at the laucnh of the redecorated Paediatrics Area in University Hospital Kerry's ED Department honouring the late Kerrie Browne
Share this article

A nurse who died while driving home from night-duty in 2019 is being remembered through a newly decorated area within University Hospital Kerry.

26-year-old Kerrie Browne from Brosna fell asleep while driving home from night-duty on October 2nd, 2019.

Her car drifted onto the path of an oncoming vehicle on the N21 near Ahaneboy, Castleisland.

Advertisement

Kerrie Browne’s family organised a memorial run in January 2020 and raised €7,000 for UHK which went towards this project.

The aim of this project was to have a space that provided essential services in an atmosphere that fosters healing and comfort.

The memory of Kerrie Browne, who is remembered as a compassionate and dedicated nurse will continue to live on in UHK through this newly decorated paediatrics area in the emergency department.

Advertisement

Before she worked in UHK, she spent five years working as an agency nurse in London.

Her family unveiled the redecorated area recently; it has parked-themed murals which are described by her family as a symbol of Kerrie's passion for exploration and adventure.

The murals also feature a world map and a park bench that’s painted with an inscription saying 'in loving memory of Kerrie Browne.'

Advertisement

One of the bays has been designed in a muted colour scheme for children who may have visual sensitivities.

UHK has expressed their gratitude to the Browne family for their generosity, saying their dedication to preserving Kerrie's memory is a testament to their unwavering love and enduring commitment to her.

Advertisement
The redecorated Paediatrics Area in University Hospital Kerry's ED Department hoouring the late Kerrie Browne.

The redecorated Paediatrics Area in University Hospital Kerry's ED Department honouring the late Kerrie Browne
Advertisement

The redecorated Paediatrics Area in University Hospital Kerry's ED Department honouring the late Kerrie Browne

The redecorated Paediatrics Area in University Hospital Kerry's ED Department honouring the late Kerrie Browne

The redecorated paediatrics area in University Hospital Kerry's ED Department honouring Kerrie Browne.

 

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Green Party Minister of State doesn't expect any challenge on Shannon LNG planning decision
Advertisement
South Kerry woman pays tribute to charity that helped repatriate her brother's body from US
800-plus acres of land and cottage in Kerry with auction starting price of over €600k
Advertisement

Recommended

800-plus acres of land and cottage in Kerry with auction starting price of over €600k
Killarney’s Europe Hotel and Resort in Condé Nast Traveller 2023 Readers’ Choice Awards
Valentia Observatory recorded most very wet days in Ireland last month
South Kerry woman pays tribute to charity that helped repatriate her brother's body from US
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus