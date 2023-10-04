UHK unit redecorated to honour nurse who died when driving home from night-duty

A nurse who died while driving home from night-duty in 2019 is being remembered through a newly decorated area within University Hospital Kerry.

26-year-old Kerrie Browne from Brosna fell asleep while driving home from night-duty on October 2nd, 2019.

Her car drifted onto the path of an oncoming vehicle on the N21 near Ahaneboy, Castleisland.

Kerrie Browne’s family organised a memorial run in January 2020 and raised €7,000 for UHK which went towards this project.

The aim of this project was to have a space that provided essential services in an atmosphere that fosters healing and comfort.

The memory of Kerrie Browne, who is remembered as a compassionate and dedicated nurse will continue to live on in UHK through this newly decorated paediatrics area in the emergency department.

Before she worked in UHK, she spent five years working as an agency nurse in London.

Her family unveiled the redecorated area recently; it has parked-themed murals which are described by her family as a symbol of Kerrie's passion for exploration and adventure.

The murals also feature a world map and a park bench that’s painted with an inscription saying 'in loving memory of Kerrie Browne.'

One of the bays has been designed in a muted colour scheme for children who may have visual sensitivities.

UHK has expressed their gratitude to the Browne family for their generosity, saying their dedication to preserving Kerrie's memory is a testament to their unwavering love and enduring commitment to her.

