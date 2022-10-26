Advertisement
News

UHK reiterates appeal for public to stay away from ED

Oct 26, 2022 13:10 By radiokerrynews
UHK reiterates appeal for public to stay away from ED UHK reiterates appeal for public to stay away from ED
Share this article

University Hospital Kerry has reiterated its appeal for the public to stay away from its emergency department today, unless they’re in critical need of urgent medical attention.

It comes after 174 people presented at the ED for treatment on Monday.

Consultant in Emergency Medicine at the hospital, Dr Martin Boyd, described this as the most he’s seen in 11 years working there.

Advertisement

UHK has had to close off three wards to new admissions because of the winter vomiting bug, while the number of Covid cases is also putting pressure on beds.

There are 26 people waiting on trolleys at UHK today, according to figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus