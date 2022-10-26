UHK reiterates appeal for public to stay away from ED

University Hospital Kerry has reiterated its appeal for the public to stay away from its emergency department today, unless they’re in critical need of urgent medical attention.

It comes after 174 people presented at the ED for treatment on Monday.

Consultant in Emergency Medicine at the hospital, Dr Martin Boyd, described this as the most he’s seen in 11 years working there.

UHK has had to close off three wards to new admissions because of the winter vomiting bug, while the number of Covid cases is also putting pressure on beds.

There are 26 people waiting on trolleys at UHK today, according to figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation.