UHK received over 30 complaints over two-year period

University Hospital Kerry received over 30 complaints from those attending the hospital over a two-year period.

This is according to a log of information sent to the manager of the hospital during 2019 and 2020.

The public can send queries, submissions or complaints to University Hospital Kerry online or over the phone.

Digital complaints are sent to the general manager's email address.

Following a Freedom of Information Act request, the HSE released a list of these concerns during 2019 and 2020, without giving any identifying information.

33 complaints were made during the two year-period.

12 related to an experience in the emergency department, six related to issues around maternity care, and two were about consultants.

One complaint centred on an unexpected surgery, another related to communication and one person complained about parking fees to manager Fearghal Grimes.

The list of complaints also included concerns about hygiene in the hospital and a daughter's experience in the Cashel ward.