UHK one of three Munster hospitals with free parking for cancer patients

Nov 2, 2023 13:14 By radiokerrynews
UHK one of three Munster hospitals with free parking for cancer patients
University Hospital Kerry is one of three hospitals in Munster that offer free parking for cancer patients.

That’s according to a map published by the Irish Cancer Society on its website, which shows car parking charges for cancer patients across Ireland; the society wants charges abolished.

Of the six public hospitals treating cancer patients in Munster, three offer free parking for cancer patients - University Hospital Kerry, University Hospital Limerick, and South Tipperary Hospital in Clonmel.

Cancer patients of Cork University Hospital get a reduced rate of €5 daily for those getting chemotherapy, and €5 a week for those receiving radiotherapy.

Cork’s Mercy University Hospital doesn’t have a car park for patients.

 

