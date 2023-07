There are 32 people on trolleys at University Hospital Kerry today.

That’s according to the Irish Nurses’ and Midwives’ Organisation.

The union says all 32 patients are waiting in UHK’s emergency department.

Advertisement

According to the INMO, Kerry has the third highest number in the country.

Ninety patients are on trolleys at University Hospital Limerick while there are 45 in University Hospital Galway.

Nationally, 365 people are waiting for hospital beds.

Advertisement