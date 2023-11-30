Advertisement
News

UHK Forsá trade union members to protest against HSE recruitment freeze next week

Nov 30, 2023 13:39 By radiokerrynews
UHK Forsá trade union members to protest against HSE recruitment freeze next week
Share this article

Staff at University Hospital Kerry will stage protests outside the Tralee hospital next week.

Members of the Forsá Trade Union will stage the picket on Wednesday the 6th of December between 12.45 and 1.45pm.

Staff at UHK and in hospitals across 12 other counties will stage the protests in response to the HSE’s recruitment freeze.

Advertisement

Forsá clerical and administrative will partake to illustrate their campaign of industrial action continues.

The trade union says the protest is designed to maximise disruption for HSE senior management, but to minimise disruption to service delivery and service users.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

New renters in Kerry paying almost €200 more on monthly rent than existing tenancies
Advertisement
Kerry chair of thalidomide group urges resumption of compensation talks  
Public meeting in Milltown to discuss implications of Nature Restoration Law
Advertisement

Recommended

Kerry chair of thalidomide group urges resumption of compensation talks  
Gardaí appeal for help in finding teenager missing from Ardfert
Public meeting in Milltown to discuss implications of Nature Restoration Law
7 year wait for completion of Kenmare flood relief scheme, as councillors to write to government to explore interim measures
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus