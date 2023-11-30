UHK Forsá trade union members to protest against HSE recruitment freeze next week

Staff at University Hospital Kerry will stage protests outside the Tralee hospital next week.

Members of the Forsá Trade Union will stage the picket on Wednesday the 6th of December between 12.45 and 1.45pm.

Staff at UHK and in hospitals across 12 other counties will stage the protests in response to the HSE’s recruitment freeze.

Forsá clerical and administrative will partake to illustrate their campaign of industrial action continues.

The trade union says the protest is designed to maximise disruption for HSE senior management, but to minimise disruption to service delivery and service users.