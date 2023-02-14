UHK engages debt collectors to secure over half a million euro payments due from patients

University Hospital Kerry has over half a million euro (€500,000) still due from patients last year.

A spokesperson for the hospital told Radio Kerry, that they are using debt collectors to secure the payments owed.

Figures released to Radio Kerry show that at the end of 2022, the hospital recorded over €525,000 in payments outstanding for public inpatients.

Advertisement

A spokesperson for the Tralee hospital said UHK has an obligation to collect statutory patient charges, where they are outstanding under national financial regulations.

They said a patient will initially receive an invoice from the hospital, charging for the services. If unpaid, two reminders are sent to the patient advising of the fee owed.

If unpaid after this correspondence, the hospital refers the patients account to a debt collection agency.

Advertisement

Last year a total of over €50,000 (€51,876) was collected on behalf of UHK by the approved debt collectors.

As of December 31st 2022, the hospital was owed more than €525,000 in patient fees.

UHK confirmed it continues to use the services of a debt collection agency in an effort to secure these payments.