UHK cancels outpatient appointments for Tuesday and Wednesday

Outpatient appointments in University Hospital Kerry scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday have been cancelled.

In a statement, UHK said the cancellations are due to continuing difficulties associated with increasing COVID-19 numbers and staffing challenges.

It comes as no ICU beds were available in the hospital yesterday.

Advertisement

According to the latest hospital figures, there were 15 general beds available in University Hospital Kerry as of 8am yesterday.

By 10:30am yesterday morning, there were no ICU beds available in the hospital, although there were no confirmed COVID-19 cases in UHK’s intensive care unit.

There were 19 confirmed cases of the virus in the hospital as of yesterday evening.

Advertisement

Hospital management is now requesting that patients do not attend their scheduled appointments at the outpatient department this coming Tuesday and Wednesday, January 4th and 5th, unless called by hospital staff.

There are exceptions to the widespread cancellation, which apply to the orthopaedic trauma clinics, infusion clinics, cardiology and radiology outpatients, and virtual clinics.

UHK has apologised for inconvenience caused, and says all appointments will be rescheduled, with emergency appointments rescheduled earlier.

Advertisement

Anyone with any urgent queries in relation to their own outpatient appointment is advised to contact the relevant consultant’s secretary.