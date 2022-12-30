Advertisement
News

UHK asks people to explore all other options before presenting to Emergency Department

Dec 30, 2022 15:12 By radiokerrynews
UHK asks people to explore all other options before presenting to Emergency Department UHK asks people to explore all other options before presenting to Emergency Department
Share this article

University Hospital Kerry is asking people to explore all other options before attending its Emergency Department.

The hospital says it’s experiencing an exceptionally high volume of presentations.

UHK says there is intense pressure on capacity within the ED itself and on inpatient bed capacity.

Advertisement

Latest figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives’ Organisation show there were 17 patients waiting on trolleys in the hospital this morning.

The hospital is also asking people to contact their local pharmacy, GP or SouthDoc before presenting to the ED, and only present in the event of an emergency.

It says if people do need to present at the ED with an emergency, they should anticipate lengthy delays.

Advertisement

The hospital adds its focus and priority is to ensure patient safety in the ED and throughout the hospital.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus