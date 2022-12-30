UHK asks people to explore all other options before presenting to Emergency Department

University Hospital Kerry is asking people to explore all other options before attending its Emergency Department.

The hospital says it’s experiencing an exceptionally high volume of presentations.

UHK says there is intense pressure on capacity within the ED itself and on inpatient bed capacity.

Latest figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives’ Organisation show there were 17 patients waiting on trolleys in the hospital this morning.

The hospital is also asking people to contact their local pharmacy, GP or SouthDoc before presenting to the ED, and only present in the event of an emergency.

It says if people do need to present at the ED with an emergency, they should anticipate lengthy delays.

The hospital adds its focus and priority is to ensure patient safety in the ED and throughout the hospital.