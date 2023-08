Kerry County Council is advising two car parks in Tralee are to temporarily close for a time this month.

The northern section of the Brandon Car Park will be closed from 6am Wednesday 9th August to 6pm on Monday 28th August.

The Parklands Car Park will also close from 6am on Monday 14th August to 6pm on Monday 28th August.

Advertisement

This is to facilitate the holding of the Birds Amusements.