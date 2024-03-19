Two teachers appointed new caretakers for Great Blasket Island

Two teachers on a career break have been chosen as the new caretakers for the Great Blasket Island.

Emma Melay from Wexford and Darren McFadden from Kildare were chosen from thousands who'd applied for the job.

They'll take on the role from the 1st of April, and will be living without electricity and running water for six months until the end of September.

The couple has spent the past year travelling around Ireland in a camper van and also spent time living on Inis Oírr on the Aran Islands.