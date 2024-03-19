Advertisement
News

Two teachers appointed new caretakers for Great Blasket Island

Mar 19, 2024 08:08 By radiokerrynews
Two teachers appointed new caretakers for Great Blasket Island
Share this article

Two teachers on a career break have been chosen as the new caretakers for the Great Blasket Island.

Emma Melay from Wexford and Darren McFadden from Kildare were chosen from thousands who'd applied for the job.

They'll take on the role from the 1st of April, and will be living without electricity and running water for six months until the end of September.

Advertisement

The couple has spent the past year travelling around Ireland in a camper van and also spent time living on Inis Oírr on the Aran Islands.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Convicted garda killer Pearse McAuley dies
Advertisement
Just 15% of Kerry properties in Kerry which filed Vacant Homes Tax returns are liable to pay tax
Kerry County Council representatives meet with Tourism Ireland in New York
Advertisement

Recommended

KSBGL Week 26 results
Convicted garda killer Pearse McAuley dies
Just 15% of Kerry properties in Kerry which filed Vacant Homes Tax returns are liable to pay tax
West Kerry GAA notes
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus