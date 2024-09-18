Advertisement
Sep 18, 2024 17:28 By radiokerrynews
Two swimmers rescued from the sea at Fenit by lifeboat volunteers on training exercise
Two swimmers were rescued from the sea at Fenit last night, after they got into difficulty at Little Samphire Lighthouse near Fenit Pier.

Lifeboat volunteers were on a training exercise at sea, when the call was received and the lifeboat was immediately diverted to the scene.

The two young men, who were staying with a family locally, planned to swim from Fenit beach to the lighthouse and back, when they got into trouble.

Denise Lynch, a station coxswain who was out kayaking, spotted the pair and raised the alarm.

The swimmers had made it to the lighthouse but were freezing cold, and would've been unable to make the return swim.

Fenit volunteer crew Padraig Brick and Cian Lawless were out in the station’s inshore lifeboat on exercise, with Coastal Trainer, Sean Ginnelly, when they were called to go to the aid of the young men.

The two men were taken onboard the lifeboat and brought back to the safety of the harbour and inside the lifeboat station, where they were put into thermal layers used by the lifeboat crew.

A spokesperson for Fenit RNLI said the two swimmers were extremely cold, but in good spirits after their ordeal.

 

