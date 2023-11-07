Two students win Tricel MTU engineering awards

Two students have been recognised in the Tricel MTU engineering awards.

The awards aim to recognise and encourage innovative thinkers who drive the engineering field forward.

Christopher Flynn won first place for his project which involved programming a microcontroller to connect with a robotic arm that can be controlled using a mobile phone app through Bluetooth.

Advertisement

Kacper Milolajck became runner up for his design review of a product known as GAME support, which assists people with disabilities in golf and similar sports.