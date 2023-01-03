Advertisement
Two more people arrested in relation to stabbing in Killarney on Sunday evening

Jan 3, 2023 11:01 By radiokerrynews
Two more people arrested in relation to stabbing in Killarney on Sunday evening
Two more people have been arrested in relation to the stabbing in Killarney on Sunday evening.

 

Gardaí arrested six men after four people were stabbed on New Year’s Day at Hotel Killarney, which is currently being used as a temporary direct provision centre.

The six men, all aged in their 30s, were subsequently charged and are due to appear before Killarney District Court today.

 

Gardaí have now arrested two more men, aged in their 20s and 30s, this morning in the Killarney area in relation to the stabbing incident.

 

It brings to eight, the total number of people arrested in connection with this incident.

The two men arrested this morning are being held at Killarney garda station, where they can be detained for up to 24 hours under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

