Two more Kerry hotels welcome Ukrainian refugees

Two more Kerry hotels are providing accommodation for Ukrainian refugees.

The Lanterns Hotel in Tarbert has confirmed that it’s welcomed 30 people.

The group, mostly of women and children, arrived in the North Kerry village yesterday.

Advertisement

Radio Kerry News has also learned that a group of Ukrainians arrived in Tralee’s Imperial Hotel this week.

The owner of the Lanterns Hotel, Rajiv Kumar, says their focus is to help, as much as they can, t he refugees from Ukraine who arrived in Tarbert yesterday.

He says the community has been very welcoming and local have made generous offers of clothing and other items.

Advertisement

Mr Kumar says the people of Tarbert have also been offering to help integrate the group into the community, such as enrolling children in school.

The Ferry House Hostel in Tarbert has also been providing accommodation for those who’ve been forced to flee Ukraine.

A group of Ukrainians has also been given accommodation in the Imperial Hotel in Tralee town centre.

Advertisement

However, neither the department responsible for integration nor the Imperial Hotel would confirm this.

As of last week, there were more than 800 Ukrainian refugees living in Kerry.