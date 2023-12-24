Advertisement
News

Two men remanded in connection with €21 million cocaine seizure at Foynes Port

Dec 24, 2023 17:23 By radiokerrynews
Two men remanded in connection with €21 million cocaine seizure at Foynes Port
Shannon Foynes Port
Share this article

Two men have appeared in court, charged in connection with a major drug seizure in County Limerick earlier this week.

Around 300 kilograms of cocaine were discovered by gardaí and customs officers when they searched a ship carrying grain at the port of Foynes on Tuesday.

Bulgarian natives 32 year old Nicola Penchev and 35 year old Kamen Petkov both with addresses care of the Navigation Maritime Bulgare Shipping Company appeared at a special sitting of Limerick District Court this afternoon.

Advertisement

Both were charged with the sale and supply of cocaine under Sections Three and Fifteen of the Misuse of Drugs Act.

The court heard evidence of the men being arrested, charged and cautioned separately at Roxboro and Henry Street Garda stations.

Solicitor Ted McCarthy represented Kamen Petkov and informed the court that he would not be making an application for bail.

Advertisement

Nicola Penchev was represented by solicitor John Herbert and again there was no application made for bail.

Both men were granted free legal aid and were remanded in custody to appear before the court again on December 29th via video link.

With Thanks to Limerick's Live 95FM

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Kerry Garda Chief Superintendent reminds drivers not to take risks behind wheel over Christmas period
Advertisement
Kerrymen surpass €40,000 fundraiser goal for Jack & Jill Foundation ahead of final of 12 hikes challenge
Five Goal Mile events taking place in Kerry this Christmas
Advertisement

Recommended

Kerrymen surpass €40,000 fundraiser goal for Jack & Jill Foundation ahead of final of 12 hikes challenge
Kerry Garda Chief Superintendent reminds drivers not to take risks behind wheel over Christmas period
Kerry Aontú rep says operation highlighting girls at risk of FGM is step in the right direction
Five Goal Mile events taking place in Kerry this Christmas
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus