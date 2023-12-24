Two men remanded in connection with €21 million cocaine seizure at Foynes Port

Two men have appeared in court, charged in connection with a major drug seizure in County Limerick earlier this week.

Around 300 kilograms of cocaine were discovered by gardaí and customs officers when they searched a ship carrying grain at the port of Foynes on Tuesday.

Bulgarian natives 32 year old Nicola Penchev and 35 year old Kamen Petkov both with addresses care of the Navigation Maritime Bulgare Shipping Company appeared at a special sitting of Limerick District Court this afternoon.

Both were charged with the sale and supply of cocaine under Sections Three and Fifteen of the Misuse of Drugs Act.

The court heard evidence of the men being arrested, charged and cautioned separately at Roxboro and Henry Street Garda stations.

Solicitor Ted McCarthy represented Kamen Petkov and informed the court that he would not be making an application for bail.

Nicola Penchev was represented by solicitor John Herbert and again there was no application made for bail.

Both men were granted free legal aid and were remanded in custody to appear before the court again on December 29th via video link.

With Thanks to Limerick's Live 95FM