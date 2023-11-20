Two men plead guilty to possession of explosives and firearms in South Kerry

Two men have pleaded guilty to charges including possession of firearms and explosives in South Kerry.

62-year-old Ivan Gilder of Gearha North, Blackwater, Sneem, pleaded guilty to seven charges at Tralee Circuit Criminal Court.

His co-accused, 33-year-old Thomas Albrighton, last week pleaded guilty to two charges for possession of ammunition and a firearm.

Mr Gilder admitted to possession of a 12-gauge shotgun, which he had not got in his possession or under his control for lawful purpose.

He also pleaded guilty to possession of a pipe bomb, and possession of an explosive black powder in suspicious circumstances.

He admitted that he made an explosive white powder, and made a radio-controlled, multi-channel pyrotechnic initiator and a control transmitter for that device.

He also admitted to making an improvised electric match, and possession of 367 rounds of ammunition, and 86 shotgun cartridges.

All of these charges relate to the same date in March 2021, and the same address at Gearha North, Blackwater, Sneem.

His co-accused, Mr Albrighton, pleaded guilty to possession of a rifle, 271 rounds of ammunition, and nine shotgun cartridges.

Prosecuting barrister Tom Rice told the court he now must check with the Director of Public Prosecutions to determine the scale of this offending, prior to any sentencing.

The men were remanded on bail to January 16th, for a date to be fixed for sentencing.

Judge Sinead Behan then had to suspend court proceedings, so that the courts staff could assist Mr Gilder, who uses a wheelchair, to leave the building.