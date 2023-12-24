Two men due before court today in connection with €21 million cocaine seizure at Foynes Port

Two men are due in court later in connection with a major drug seizure at Foynes Port earlier this week.

A huge haul of cocaine was discovered on a cargo ship in Foynes.

On Tuesday , €21 million worth of cocaine was seized after the search of a bulk cargo vessel in the Port of Foynes in County Limerick.

Two men , aged 32 and 35 have been charged in connection with the seizure and are expected to appear before a special sitting of Limerick District Court this afternoon.

Four other people who were arrested as part of the investigation have been released without charge and files are being prepared for the DPP.

Gardaí say investigations are ongoing.