Advertisement
News

Two men due before court today in connection with €21 million cocaine seizure at Foynes Port

Dec 24, 2023 12:05 By radiokerrynews
Two men due before court today in connection with €21 million cocaine seizure at Foynes Port
Shannon Foynes Port
Share this article

Two men are due in court later in connection with a major drug seizure at Foynes Port earlier this week.

A huge haul of cocaine was discovered on a cargo ship in Foynes.

On Tuesday , €21 million worth of cocaine was seized after the search of a bulk cargo vessel in the Port of Foynes in County Limerick.

Advertisement

Two men , aged 32 and 35 have been charged in connection with the seizure and are expected to appear before a special sitting of Limerick District Court this afternoon.

Four other people who were arrested as part of the investigation have been released without charge and files are being prepared for the DPP.

Gardaí say investigations are ongoing.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

N21 between Abbeyfeale and Castleisland reopened following serious crash
Advertisement
Gardaí ask motorists to avoid Tralee side of Abbeydorney following crash
Greenway related tourism in Listowel expected to increase in 2024
Advertisement

Recommended

N21 between Abbeyfeale and Castleisland reopened following serious crash
Gardaí ask motorists to avoid Tralee side of Abbeydorney following crash
Spurs back into top 4
Lennon beaten but Gurney progresses
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus