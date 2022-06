Two men have been charged in relation to the seizure of drugs in Killarney.

Gardaí seized around €7,000 worth of cocaine and cannabis herb as part of a targeted operation which took place in the Ballycasheen area yesterday afternoon.

Two men in their thirties were arrested and detained at Killarney Garda Station.

One man is from the Killarney area while the other is from Cork.

Both men have been charged, released on bail and will appear in court in relation to the seizure.