Men arrested on suspicion of facilitating or enhancing criminal organisation to commit serious offence due before Tralee court

Two men who were arrested on suspicion of facilitating or enhancing a criminal organisation to commit a serious offence are due before Tralee District Court this morning.

The men were arrested on Saturday and they’ve since been charged.

The two men, who are aged in their 30s and 40s, were arrested on Saturday as part of a joint operation conducted by the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and Revenue Customs Service.

The two men were arrested on board a cargo vessel at anchor in the Shannon Estuary.

Gardaí say the men were arrested on suspicion of committing a criminal offence contrary to Section 72 of the Criminal Justice Act 2006, facilitating/enhancing a criminal organisation to commit a serious offence.

Both men were detained under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007 at Garda stations in Co. Clare.

The men have since been charged are and due to appear before Tralee District Court this morning.

Five men appeared before Killarney District Court on Friday evening in relation to this investigation and have been charged with conspiring to import drugs worth more than €13,000.