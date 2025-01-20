Advertisement
News

Men arrested on suspicion of facilitating or enhancing criminal organisation to commit serious offence due before Tralee court

Jan 20, 2025 08:06 By radiokerrynews
Men arrested on suspicion of facilitating or enhancing criminal organisation to commit serious offence due before Tralee court
Share this article

Two men who were arrested on suspicion of facilitating or enhancing a criminal organisation to commit a serious offence are due before Tralee District Court this morning.

The men were arrested on Saturday and they’ve since been charged.

The two men, who are aged in their 30s and 40s, were arrested on Saturday as part of a joint operation conducted by the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and Revenue Customs Service.

Advertisement

The two men were arrested on board a cargo vessel at anchor in the Shannon Estuary.

Gardaí say the men were arrested on suspicion of committing a criminal offence contrary to Section 72 of the Criminal Justice Act 2006, facilitating/enhancing a criminal organisation to commit a serious offence.

Both men were detained under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007 at Garda stations in Co. Clare.

Advertisement

The men have since been charged are and due to appear before Tralee District Court this morning.

Five men appeared before Killarney District Court on Friday evening in relation to this investigation and have been charged with conspiring to import drugs worth more than €13,000.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Status yellow fog warning in place for Kerry until midday
Advertisement
38 year old man rescued off French fishing vessel today
Kerry Airport reports passengers growth on Dublin and sun holiday routes in 2024
Advertisement

Recommended

Monday local basketball fixtures & results
Tralee draw on the double
Monday local soccer fixtures & results
Liffey Celtics beat Killester to secure Paudie O'Connor National Cup title
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2025 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus