Further arrests in Kerry drugs investigation

Jan 18, 2025 13:37 By radiokerrynews
Further arrests in Kerry drugs investigation
Two men have been arrested in Clare today in relation to assisting organised crime in the importation of controlled drugs.

Revenue Customs officers, supported by members of the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, had boarded and searched a cargo vessel that was anchored in the Shannon Estuary.

The men, aged in their 30s and 40s, were arrested on suspicion of facilitating/enhancing a criminal organisation to commit a serious offence.

They are currently detained at Garda stations in Co. Clare and investigations are ongoing.

So far five men have appeared before Killarney District Court last evening in relation to this investigation and have been charged with conspiring to import drugs worth more than €13,000.

 

