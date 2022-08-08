Two men arrested for assault of woman in Tralee last night

Two men have been arrested in connection with the assault of a woman in Tralee last night.

A woman in her 20s was taken to University Hospital Kerry where she is receiving treatment for her injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening.

The incident took place in the Ballymullen area and is believed to have occurred shortly after 11pm.

Advertisement

Investigations are currently ongoing and a technical examination of the scene is being carried out.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to contact Tralee Garda Station at 066 - 7102300.