Two men arrested as gardaí investigate Killarney stabbings

Jan 2, 2023 10:01 By radiokerrynews
Two men arrested as gardaí investigate Killarney stabbings
Four men have been stabbed and two others arrested after a fight broke out in Killarney last night.

The fight involving a group of men began at around 8.15pm  on the property of the Hotel Killarney on the Cork Road in the town.

Gardaí say none of the injuries are life-threatening.

They  say close to 400 people are living in the hotel which is a direct provision centre.

The hotel currently houses people seeking international protection and has also hosted refugees in the past.

Two men in their 30s have been arrested and are being questioned at Killarney Garda Station.

Gardaí maintain a presence at Hotel Killarney this morning.

