Two men arrested as gardaí investigate Killarney stabbings

Four men have been stabbed and two others arrested after a fight broke out in Killarney last night.

The fight involving a group of men began at around 8.15pm on the property of the Hotel Killarney on the Cork Road in the town.

Gardaí say none of the injuries are life-threatening.

Advertisement

They say close to 400 people are living in the hotel which is a direct provision centre.

The hotel currently houses people seeking international protection and has also hosted refugees in the past.

Two men in their 30s have been arrested and are being questioned at Killarney Garda Station.

Advertisement

Gardaí maintain a presence at Hotel Killarney this morning.