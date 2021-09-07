Two mass vaccination centres in Kerry cost over €1.4 million so far

The two mass vaccination centres in Kerry have cost over €1.4 million so far.

The HSE has released information on the cost of the two vaccination centres in the county from January to June of this year.

There are two public vaccination centres in Kerry: Kerry Sports Academy on the Kerry Campus of the MTU in Dromtacker, Tralee and the Killarney Sports and Leisure Centre.

Advertisement

The facilities opened earlier this year, when the vaccine rollout started.

Following an FOI request, the HSE gave details to Radio Kerry on the costs associated with the centres up to the end of June.

Rent of the buildings came to €216,116.30, staff costs were €381,558.16 and utilities amounted to €841,175.55.

Advertisement

Nearly €5,000 was spent on clinical supplies.

The HSE says that, in addition to vaccine delivery, each centre manager had to manage car-parking, queuing and appointment verification.

Excluding the cost of vaccines, the Kerry vaccination centres cost €1,443,745.