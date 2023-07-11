Advertisement
Two killer whales spotted by tourists on Dingle boat trip

Jul 11, 2023 17:07 By radiokerrynews
Photo by Guy Heyward
Tourists who took a boat trip around Dingle Bay yesterday, got more than their money's worth, when they were treated to the very rare sight of two Orca whales in the water.

Also known as 'killer whales', the mammals are rarely seen in this part of the world - it's eight years since their last sighting in Dingle.

The lucky tourists were travelling on the 10am tour with Dingle Sea Sefari, when the whales were first seen about two and a half miles south west of Ventry Harbour.

They were also visible to the passengers who took the later boat trip in the afternoon.

Jamie Flannery of Dingle Sea Sefari describes the excitement among his customers:

