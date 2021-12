Two Kerry websites have been nominated for national awards.

Digital Business Ireland, the voice of the digital commerce sector, has announced the finalists in the National Digital Awards, which recognise the best websites in Ireland.

Tralee based Schoolbooks.ie is shortlisted for Education Website of the Year, while the Irish Animation Awards, which were founded in Dingle in 2015, is up for Not-for-Profit Website of the Year.

The winners will be announced on February 3rd.