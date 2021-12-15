Advertisement
Two Kerry TDs support bill on foetal pain relief

Dec 15, 2021 17:12 By radiokerrynews
Two Kerry TDs support bill on foetal pain relief
By Tebibyte (en:WP) [CC BY-SA 3.0 (http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0)], via Wikimedia Commons
Two Kerry TDs are among a group of deputies who are supporting a private members' bill on the relief of foetal pain.

Deputies Danny and Michael Healy-Rae are members of the Rural Independent Group, who, with a number of other TDs, will vote for the bill this evening.

Laois-Offaly TD Carol Nolan, who's also a Rural Independent, says it seeks to ensure that unborn babies are given pain relief prior to late-term abortions.

The Government, Sinn Féin, Labour and the Social Democrats will oppose the bill.

 

 

