Two Kerry staff win at Bus Éireann’s southern regional awards

Nov 4, 2023 17:10 By radiokerrynews
Two Kerry staff win at Bus Éireann’s southern regional awards
Jean O'Sullivan, Chief People Officer for Bus Éireann with Ciaran Murphy, Tralee winner of the Foreman of the year award at the Bus Éireann regional GEM Awards South Photography
Two Kerry Bus Éireann staff have been honoured for their work at the company’s Go the Extra Mile southern awards ceremony.

The awards recognise employees who excel in customer service, with Tralee’s Ciarán Murphy winning Foreman of the Year for his dedication and commitment to the role.

Kerry’s Nicole Treanor was joint winner of the Community Award for representing Bus Éireann at the I Wish event in Dublin.

She was a vital part of the event’s success and was applauded for her thoughtful engagement with students and the wider community.

The winners of regional awards go forward to the national GEM final in Dublin on December 8th.

