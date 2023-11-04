Two Kerry staff win at Bus Éireann’s southern regional awards

Two Kerry Bus Éireann staff have been honoured for their work at the company’s Go the Extra Mile southern awards ceremony.

The awards recognise employees who excel in customer service, with Tralee’s Ciarán Murphy winning Foreman of the Year for his dedication and commitment to the role.

Kerry’s Nicole Treanor was joint winner of the Community Award for representing Bus Éireann at the I Wish event in Dublin.

She was a vital part of the event’s success and was applauded for her thoughtful engagement with students and the wider community.

The winners of regional awards go forward to the national GEM final in Dublin on December 8th.