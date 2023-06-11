Two Kerry schools scoop €5,000 each in Aldi’s Rugby Sticker competition

Two Kerry schools have won €5,000 each in Aldi’s Rugby Sticker competition.

Filemore National School, Cahersiveen; and Gaelscoil Mhic Easmainn, Tralee, were named among the ten runner-ups in the nationwide competition.

Over 5,600 (5,682) entries came from schools across Ireland, with the prize money going towards developing and upgrading sporting facilities.

Advertisement

Aldi Play Rugby Ambassador, Paul O’Connell, says the competition allows winning schools the chance to discover sports and learn skills and healthy habits to last a lifetime.

Aldi shoppers received one sticker for every €25 spent and a completed poster with 300 stickers earned each school an entry into the draw.