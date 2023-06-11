Advertisement
News

Two Kerry schools scoop €5,000 each in Aldi’s Rugby Sticker competition

Jun 11, 2023 13:06 By radiokerrynews
Two Kerry schools scoop €5,000 each in Aldi’s Rugby Sticker competition Two Kerry schools scoop €5,000 each in Aldi’s Rugby Sticker competition
Pictured presenting the cheque is Colm Foley, Store Manager, Aldi, Caherciveen, students: Sean Lyne, Sorcha O' Sullivan, Kieran Griffin, Joe Sullivan, the Principal, Norah Golden with all the students and teachers from Filemore National School. Photo: Pauline Dennigan
Share this article

Two Kerry schools have won €5,000 each in Aldi’s Rugby Sticker competition.

Filemore National School, Cahersiveen; and Gaelscoil Mhic Easmainn, Tralee, were named among the ten runner-ups in the nationwide competition.

Over 5,600 (5,682) entries came from schools across Ireland, with the prize money going towards developing and upgrading sporting facilities.

Advertisement

Aldi Play Rugby Ambassador, Paul O’Connell, says the competition allows winning schools the chance to discover sports and learn skills and healthy habits to last a lifetime.

Aldi shoppers received one sticker for every €25 spent and a completed poster with 300 stickers earned each school an entry into the draw.

Advertisement
Pictured is Bjorn Minnie, Assistant Store Manager, Aldi, Tralee presenting the cheque to students from Gaelscoil Mhic Easmainn, Tralee: Finn O' Muirthuile, Lauren Casil Nic Lughadha, Madison Nic Gearailt, the Principal, Liam O' Conchubhair with Sennait Forster and Mairéad Ní Dhubhlainn. Photo: Pauline Dennigan

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus