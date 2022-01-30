Two Kerry schools named as county winners in national art competition 

Two Kerry schools have been named as county winners in a national art competition.

Scoil Naisiúnta Naomh Eirc, Kilmoyley, Ardfert and St Francis Special School, Beaufort will now join 40 other schools in the national awards ceremony for the Someone Like Me competition.

Someone Like Me, which is organised by the National Disability Authority, attracted more than 1,800 entries from national schools across the country.

Advertisement

The competition is designed to be a national celebration of the things that unite children of all abilities.

First class from Scoil Naisiúnta Eirc, Kilmoyley, Ardfert, with the help of their teacher Eilín Loibhéad, were awarded the Junior County Winner title.

They created a large model of an open house with a big heart where everyone is welcome no matter what their differences may be.

Advertisement

Pupils Jack Leane and John Anthony O’Brien along with their teacher Bernadette O’Neill from St Francis Special School, Beaufort were awarded the Senior County Winner title.

They painted an inclusive playground, where everyone plays together with purpose-built swings, roundabouts and interactive equipment that allows all abilities to join in the fun.

The overall national Someone Like Me award will be announced at an online ceremony which is to be held on February 3rd.

Advertisement