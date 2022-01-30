Advertisement
News

Two Kerry schools named as county winners in national art competition 

Jan 30, 2022 15:01 By radiokerrynews
Two Kerry schools named as county winners in national art competition  Two Kerry schools named as county winners in national art competition 
Share this article

Two Kerry schools have been named as county winners in a national art competition. 

Scoil Naisiúnta Naomh Eirc, Kilmoyley, Ardfert and St Francis Special School, Beaufort will now join 40 other schools in the national awards ceremony for the Someone Like Me competition. 

Someone Like Me, which is organised by the National Disability Authority, attracted more than 1,800 entries from national schools across the country.

Advertisement

The competition is designed to be a national celebration of the things that unite children of all abilities. 

First class from Scoil Naisiúnta Eirc, Kilmoyley, Ardfert, with the help of their teacher Eilín Loibhéad, were awarded the Junior County Winner title. 

They created a large model of an open house with a big heart where everyone is welcome no matter what their differences may be. 

Advertisement

Pupils Jack Leane and John Anthony O’Brien along with their teacher Bernadette O’Neill from St Francis Special School, Beaufort were awarded the Senior County Winner title. 

They painted an inclusive playground, where everyone plays together with purpose-built swings, roundabouts and interactive equipment that allows all abilities to join in the fun. 

The overall national Someone Like Me award will be announced at an online ceremony which is to be held on February 3rd. 

Advertisement

Junior County Winner in the "Someone Like Me" art competition by 1st class group in Scoil Naisiúnta Naomh Eirc, Kilmoyley, Ardfert, Co. Kerry. Teacher Eilín Loibhéad

 

Advertisement

Senior County Winner in the "Someone Like Me" art competition by pupils Jack Leane and John Anthony O'Brien from St. Francis Special School, Beaufort, Co. Kerry. Teacher Bernadette O'Neill
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus