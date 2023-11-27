Advertisement
News

Two Kerry projects will benefit from a €3 million disability awareness fund

Nov 27, 2023 13:04 By radiokerrynews
Two Kerry projects will benefit from a €3 million disability awareness fund
Share this article

Two Kerry projects who support people with disabilities, are among 20 non-profit organisations that will receive €3 million in funding under a Rethink Ireland fund.

The Scotia Project from AK Inspired CLG and the Crann Centre Accessible Play, Recreation and Conservation Space will both benefit from the disability participation and awareness fund.

The funding is aimed at projects that build skills and remove barriers for people with disabilities and improve their ability to take part in their communities.

Advertisement

 

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Kerry County Councillor calls for hi-vis clothing to become compulsory for pedestrians and cyclists
Advertisement
Kerry people urged to take part in annual Irish Garden Bird Survey
Calls for Garda response to riots to be more robust
Advertisement

Recommended

Kerry people urged to take part in annual Irish Garden Bird Survey
Kerry Racing News
Sport

Kerry Racing News

Nov 27, 2023 16:09
Irish midfielder named on the A-F-L-W All-Australian team
Four Kerry stores honoured at Gala Annual Conference
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus