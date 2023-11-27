Two Kerry projects will benefit from a €3 million disability awareness fund

Two Kerry projects who support people with disabilities, are among 20 non-profit organisations that will receive €3 million in funding under a Rethink Ireland fund.

The Scotia Project from AK Inspired CLG and the Crann Centre Accessible Play, Recreation and Conservation Space will both benefit from the disability participation and awareness fund.

The funding is aimed at projects that build skills and remove barriers for people with disabilities and improve their ability to take part in their communities.