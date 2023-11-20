Two Kerry organisations for women in business host Christmas events

Two Kerry organisations for women in business are hosting Christmas events next week.

KBN – Kerry Businesswomen’s Network is holding a Festive After Hours on November 30th from 6.30 to 8pm at Ballyseede Castle, Tralee.

There’ll be music, spot prizes, and more, along with donations being collected for Kerry Rape and Sexual Abuse Centre.

Tickets must be booked, with details available here.

Meanwhile Network Ireland Kerry is hosting its Christmas party in the Rose Hotel Tralee, on November 30th, beginning at 6.45pm.

There’ll be a dinner with guest speaker Elvira Fernandez Zebo - mother, model, businesswoman, entrepreneur, and wife of Munster rugby star, Simon Zebo

The raffle will be in aid of its charity partner, Recovery Haven.

Tickets must be booked, with details available here.