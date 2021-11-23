Two Kerry motions before GRA conference in Killarney

There are two motions from the Kerry branch to be discussed at the GRA's conference at the INEC in Killarney.

The first relates to training, and calls for the retention the Garda Training College in Templemore, and for trainees to undergo the full probationary period.

The second Kerry motion relates to the workings of the GRA, and seeks a report on the ongoing business of the association, its strategic plan, and auditor's annual management letter.

Gardaí say the public is being fed 'spin' about police staffing numbers.

One of the key issues raised at the conference was a lack of manpower.

With gardaí saying they're unable to take leave they're owed between now and Christmas.

GRA member Brendan O'Connor says a detailed survey is needed to work out where there are shortages.

GRA president Frank Thornton says in recent years, recruitment has often fallen short of the money allocated in the budget for garda staffing, and he says this must change.

The conference also heard how assaults on gardaí have risen by more than 50 per cent in the past five years.

With the GRA saying mandatory sentences for those who attack officers need to be introduced as soon as possible.