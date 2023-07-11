Two Kerry marts featured in dairy sector investigation tv programme

The Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConologue has condemned what he calls shocking practices over the way farm animals are treated by certain owners.

He was responding to scenes of animal cruelty broadcast on RTE's 'Prime Time Investigates' last night.

The RTÉ Investigates: Dairy's Dirty Secret programme featured footage from several marts including Castleisland and Gortatlea Marts.

Fianna Fail MEP for Ireland South Billy Kelleher says farmers have to treat all animals with the respect they deserve.