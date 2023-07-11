Advertisement
News

Two Kerry marts featured in dairy sector investigation tv programme

Jul 11, 2023 08:07 By radiokerrynews
Two Kerry marts featured in dairy sector investigation tv programme Two Kerry marts featured in dairy sector investigation tv programme
Share this article

The Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConologue has condemned what he calls shocking practices over the way farm animals are treated by certain owners.

He was responding to scenes of animal cruelty broadcast on RTE's 'Prime Time Investigates' last night.

The RTÉ Investigates: Dairy's Dirty Secret programme featured  footage from several marts including Castleisland and Gortatlea Marts.

Advertisement

Fianna Fail MEP for Ireland South Billy Kelleher says farmers have to treat all animals with the respect they deserve.

 

Advertisement

 

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus