Two Kerry greenways to open within weeks

Two greenways in Kerry will be open within weeks.

The Tralee-Fenit greenway is due to open at the end of the month, while the North Kerry greenway will be open by early October.

Updates on the two projects, as well as the South Kerry greenway, were given to councillors at the monthly meeting of Kerry County Council.

The Tralee-Fenit greenway will be 11.2 kilometres in length, and is due to be completed by the end of the month (September).

6.5km of the greenway opened in June and the last structure was installed in July.

The last section of the Tralee-Fenit greenway is currently being surfaced, while the Fenit trail head and car park are completed; the rest and picnic areas and signage are also being finalised.

The North Kerry greenway is a 10.5km route that'll stretch from the Limerick county bounds to the Tim Kennelly roundabout in Listowel, running along a disused railway line.

The surfacing on this project is completed and rest and picnic areas and under construction.

Fencing is also being completed and the greenway will open once that’s finished for safety reasons; that’s due to be completed by the end of this month which means the route will open then or by early October at the latest.

Provision for toilets and car parking along the greenway route in North Kerry is also being planned.

Meanwhile, works on the South Kerry greenway are due to begin before the end of the year and it’s expected to be completed before the end of 2025.

This scheme will be built in phases and the council told the meeting planning and design of the omitted sections will continue, with a view to getting them approved as well.