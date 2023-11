Two Kerry GAA clubs are to benefit from €15,000 each to improve walkways on their grounds.

Scartaglen GAA Club and Brosna GAA Club will receive funding under Healthy Ireland’s GAA Walking Tracks initiative.

Earlier this year €815,000 was given to 54 GAA, camogie, and ladies Gaelic football clubs across the country under the initiative.

Now, an additional €800,000 has been allocated to 52 clubs who weren’t granted funding in the first round.