454 drivers have been detected breaking the speed limit today.

A driver in Coolnageragh, Castleisland was caught driving 109km/h in a 80km/h zone, while another driver was caught travelling 77km per hour in a 50km zone on the N72 in Fossa.

In Kildare a driver has been caught doing 152 kilometres per hour on the M7.

Advertisement

Almost 90,000 speed checks have been carried out so far as part of National Slow Down Day.

The Garda operation runs until 7am tomorrow.