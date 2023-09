Two Kerry crafters are featured in a photography exhibition at Cork Airport.

Design & Crafts Council Ireland (DCCI) has launched the exhibition of 19 selected makers and their work, to promote local craft tradition.

It’ll be on display for 18 months, aiming to inspire those arriving into Ireland to visit the craft and design sector.

Dingle crafters, Fiadh Durham of Fiadh Woven Design, and Conor Holden of Holden Leathergoods, feature in the exhibition.