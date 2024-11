Two Kerry companies have been recognised at the Family Business Awards 2024.

Energywise Ireland received a gold award in the Tech Family Business Of The Year category.

The energy solutions specialist, has premises in Ballyduff and in Cork City.

Meanwhile, Killarney company Tricel received a bronze award in the Family Business Longevity Awards.

Tricel provides high performance solutions for the water storage, environmental, construction, and materials industries.