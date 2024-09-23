Advertisement
News

Two Kerry companies win awards at 16th annual Ireland’s Best Managed Companies

Sep 23, 2024 13:17 By radiokerrynews
Two Kerry companies win awards at 16th annual Ireland’s Best Managed Companies
Pictured was Denis McCarthy Chairman Fexco with Brian Murphy, Lead Partner, for Ireland's Best Managed Companies Award Programme, Deloitte. Picture Jason Clarke.
Share this article

Two Kerry companies were awarded accolades at the Ireland’s Best Managed Companies awards.

Both The Ard Rí Group and Fexco won the Ireland’s Best Managed Companies award, with Fexco also winning the Family Business Award.

Ireland’s Best Managed Companies which is run Deloitte, examine a wide range of areas when assessing Ireland’s top privately-owned businesses such as a business’ environmental, social and governance standards, strategic planning and talent strategy.

Advertisement

Brian Murphy, lead partner for Ireland’s Best Managed Companies Awards Programme, said: “The Irish economic growth story has been extraordinary, and we see this evidenced in the success of Irish indigenous businesses and the confidence shown by Best Managed Companies.”

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Ruhama CEO says exploited women being hidden in rural Ireland
Advertisement
Councillors may be forced into showdown with council management
Adapt manager says expansion will ensure centre can accommodate people seeking help
Advertisement

Recommended

HSE implements safeguards to protect those at Ocean View Nursing Home
Fine Gael’s general election candidate insists the party is united in Kerry
Ruhama CEO says exploited women being hidden in rural Ireland
Adapt manager says expansion will ensure centre can accommodate people seeking help
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus