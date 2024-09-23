Two Kerry companies win awards at 16th annual Ireland’s Best Managed Companies

Two Kerry companies were awarded accolades at the Ireland’s Best Managed Companies awards.

Both The Ard Rí Group and Fexco won the Ireland’s Best Managed Companies award, with Fexco also winning the Family Business Award.

Ireland’s Best Managed Companies which is run Deloitte, examine a wide range of areas when assessing Ireland’s top privately-owned businesses such as a business’ environmental, social and governance standards, strategic planning and talent strategy.

Advertisement

Brian Murphy, lead partner for Ireland’s Best Managed Companies Awards Programme, said: “The Irish economic growth story has been extraordinary, and we see this evidenced in the success of Irish indigenous businesses and the confidence shown by Best Managed Companies.”