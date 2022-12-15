Advertisement
Two Kerry businessmen inducted into Order of Inisfallen

Dec 15, 2022 13:12 By radiokerrynews
Two Kerry businessmen inducted into Order of Inisfallen
Brothers-in-law Donal Ring (2nd Left) and Michael O’Donoghue (1st right) were inducted into the Order of Inisfallen at a reception in historic Muckross House in Killarney on Wednesday evening. Photo: Valerie O'Sullivan
Two Kerry businessmen have been inducted into the Order of Inisfallen – the highest honour given by the town of Killarney.

It was initiated in 2005 to recognise outstanding contributions by people to the economic development of the town and, in particular its tourism industry.

Brothers-in-law Donal Ring and Mícheál O’Donoghue were inducted into the Order of Inisfallen at a reception in historic Muckross House in Killarney.

Entrepreneur Donal Ring is the founder of Munster Joinery, while Mícheál O’Donoghue is a highly successful hospitality operator and former managing director of the O’Donoghue Ring Collection.

Donal Ring (2nd Left) along with his Brother-in-law Michael O’Donoghue were inducted into the Order of Inisfallen at a reception in historic Muckross House in Killarney. Photo: Valerie O'Sullivan
Brothers-in-law Donal Ring ( Left) and Michael O’Donoghue ( right) were inducted into the Order of Inisfallen at a reception in historic Muckross House in Killarney on Wednesday evening. Photo: Valerie O'Sullivan
