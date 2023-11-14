Two Kerry businesses show what the Kingdom has to offer to over 70,000 people in the UK

Two Kerry businesses highlighted the best this county has to offer to over 70,000 people in the UK.

The Sneem Hotel and The Gleneagle Group were among seven Irish tourism businesses to attend the Classic Motor Show in Birmingham with Tourism Ireland.

The event attracts 70,000 people and encourages people from the UK to consider car touring holidays in Ireland along a variety of routes including the Wild Atlantic Way.

Tourism Ireland says visitors who use a car on holidays tend to stay longer, spend more money and visit more regions in the country.