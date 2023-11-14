Advertisement
Two Kerry businesses show what the Kingdom has to offer to over 70,000 people in the UK

Nov 14, 2023 13:14 By radiokerrynews
DRIVE TO ENTICE BRITISH TOURISTS TO IRELAND
Two Kerry businesses highlighted the best this county has to offer to over 70,000 people in the UK.

The Sneem Hotel and The Gleneagle Group were among seven Irish tourism businesses to attend the Classic Motor Show in Birmingham with Tourism Ireland.

The event attracts 70,000 people and encourages people from the UK to consider car touring holidays in Ireland along a variety of routes including the Wild Atlantic Way.

Tourism Ireland says visitors who use a car on holidays tend to stay longer, spend more money and visit more regions in the country.

10/11/2023, Birmingham – Seven tourism businesses from the island of Ireland joined Tourism Ireland at the Classic Motor Show in Birmingham over the weekend. The Classic Motor Show is an annual event which takes place over three days and attracts around 70,000 people, offering an excellent platform to spread the word about car touring holidays here among British car enthusiasts – and prospective holidaymakers for Ireland.
PIC SHOWS: Amy Riddell, Tourism Ireland; and Nicola Duggan, Sneem Hotel, at the Classic Motor Show in Birmingham.
