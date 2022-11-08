Advertisement
Two Irish aiports crowned winners of Age Friendly Transport Awards

Nov 8, 2022 13:11 By radiokerrynews
Two Irish airports have been named as joint winners of the Age Friendly Transport Awards.

Shannon Aiport and Ireland West Airport (Knock) were crowned at the recent National Age Friendly Ireland Awards, at the Dromoland Castle in County Clare.

Both airports were also recognised by the World Health Organisation (WHO), in June, as the first airports in the world as Age Friendly.

TFI Local Link Kerry was also shortlisted at the awards in the Transport category, for delivering public and community transport services.

 

