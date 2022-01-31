Advertisement
Two homicides in Kerry in third quarter of last year

Jan 31, 2022 08:01 By radiokerrynews
The latest statistics from the CSO show there were two homicides in Kerry in the third quarter of last year.

The recently releases figures show that between July and September there were two murders in the county.

There had been no homicides in Kerry in Quarter 2 of last year, but there had been one in the first three months of the year, an incident of dangerous driving leading to death.

The Central Statistics Office recently published the figures, which are based on the gardaí's PULSE system.

 

 

