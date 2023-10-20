Two groups from Kerry shortlisted for national heritage awards

Two groups from Kerry have been shortlisted for the National Heritage Week awards.

The awards honour those who created the most engaging and inspiring events for the week-long event this year.

The Maharees Conservation Association has been nominated in the Living Heritage Award category, which recognises events that encouraged a greater appreciation of an element of our living heritage.

The Tralee Bay Experience Fenit is in the running for the Water Heritage Award which recognises the event that best explored water as an integral part of our natural heritage.

The awards ceremony will be presented in Gloster House, Offaly this afternoon.