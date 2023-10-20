Advertisement
News

Two groups from Kerry shortlisted for national heritage awards

Oct 20, 2023 10:30 By radiokerrynews
Two groups from Kerry shortlisted for national heritage awards
Share this article

Two groups from Kerry have been shortlisted for the National Heritage Week awards.

The awards honour those who created the most engaging and inspiring events for the week-long event this year.

The Maharees Conservation Association has been nominated in the Living Heritage Award category, which recognises events that encouraged a greater appreciation of an element of our living heritage.

Advertisement

The Tralee Bay Experience Fenit is in the running for the Water Heritage Award which recognises the event that best explored water as an integral part of our natural heritage.

The awards ceremony will be presented in Gloster House, Offaly this afternoon.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Two private water supplies in Kerry had failures with trihalomethanes standards last year
Advertisement
Increase to 11,000 people on UHK waiting lists
Council says maintenance of waste water facility in Currow is Uisce Eireann’s responsibility
Advertisement

Recommended

Two private water supplies in Kerry had failures with trihalomethanes standards last year
Friday local basketball fixtures & results
Kerry FC season ends tonight
Friday local GAA fixtures & results
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus